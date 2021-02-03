Pot Regulatory Scheme Leaves Mass. Top Court 'Bewildered'

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 3:10 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court on Wednesday expressed astonishment that the regulatory board overseeing recreational cannabis in the state seems unwilling to enforce regulations limiting how much shops have to pay communities, saying the scheme benefits sellers with deep pockets. During oral arguments, the Supreme Judicial Court tackled the regulatory scheme in a suit filed against the city of Salem by an applicant that had hoped to open a recreational marijuana business in the city but was rejected. The law requires hopefuls to secure "host community agreements" with the respective cities and towns and then proceed to the statewide oversight board, the...

