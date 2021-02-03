3 Firms Guide Payoneer's SPAC Go-Public At $3.3B Value

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:27 PM EST) -- Payment platform Payoneer said Wednesday it will go public at a $3.3 billion value by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company, a deal guided by Morgan Lewis, Davis Polk and Paul Hastings. Payoneer Inc. said that after its merger with FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., it will be renamed Payoneer Global Inc. and its shares will trade on the Nasdaq. New York-headquartered Payoneer's platform aims to assist e-commerce by offering online payment technology for businesses. Philadelphia-headquartered FTAC Olympus is a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC — also called a blank-check company — which is a shell entity that raises money via an...

