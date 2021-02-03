Drake's Champagne Co. Sues Over 'Brand-Damaging' Prices

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:15 PM EST) -- The company behind Drake's high-priced Mod Sélection Champagne is suing retailer Total Wine for trademark infringement and false advertising, accusing the chain of selling the wine at "brand-damaging discounted prices." In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in California federal court, Mod Champagne LLC claimed that Total Wine and another retailer sold the wine for as low as $50, far cheaper than its typical $400 price. The company said such pricing was part of a scheme orchestrated by a former investment partner that has "severely damaged the cachet" of Mod Sélection. It is unclear why Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits LLC was not named...

