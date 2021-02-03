5th Circ. Affirms Texas A&M Immune From Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 12:39 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit won't revive a suit from a fired Texas A&M University employee who alleged he was ousted for his severe heart condition, upholding a trial court's finding that the worker couldn't overcome the state's sovereign immunity. A three-judge panel on Tuesday affirmed a lower court's ruling dismissing Christopher Sullivan's lawsuit against Texas A&M, ruling that his Americans with Disabilities Act and Family and Medical Leave Act claims weren't valid exceptions to the 11th Amendment. "Texas A&M is an agency of the state of Texas, so a suit against the former is a suit against the latter," U.S. Circuit Judge...

