CIT Fries Commerce Over Hard Line On Indian Shrimp Co.

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 2:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade seared the government Wednesday for ignoring a small Indian shrimp exporter's difficulties completing trade investigation questionnaires and tossed the resulting 110.90% duty rate as unlawful based on the company's repeated calls for help. Judge Gary S. Katzmann rejected arguments from the U.S. Department of Commerce that it provided adequate support to the Elque Group, a band of three small frozen shrimp exporters selected as a mandatory respondent in the department's 13th administrative review of anti-dumping tariffs on certain warm-water shrimp from India. While Commerce usually selects the largest exporters for its trade inquiries, in this...

