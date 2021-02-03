Greenblatt Pierce Nabs Philly Defender For Employment Team

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 3:38 PM EST) -- Greenblatt Pierce is expanding its employment and civil rights practices with the addition of Kasturi Sen, who is coming to the firm after seven years at the Defender Association of Philadelphia — experience she believes will bolster her civil rights practice. Sen will be joining Greenblatt Pierce Funt & Flores LLC as a senior associate, an addition partners at the firm were enthusiastic to announce Tuesday because they believe she is "committed to fighting for social justice" and focuses her practice on protecting the rights of individuals who have suffered discrimination or have been targeted by unfair noncompete practices in the...

