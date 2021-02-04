NJ High Court Signs Off On Teachers' Pay For Union Work

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court handed a victory to a school board and a teachers union that were sued over a policy of compensating teachers who do full-time union work, ruling Wednesday that the arrangement is permitted by state law governing leaves of absence in educational settings. In a unanimous decision, the justices said the "plain language" of New Jersey's law governing school boards' authorization to pay salaries confers upon school boards the authority to grant leaves of absence for purposes other than medical reasons. The decision overturned an Appellate Division ruling in favor of Moshe Rozenblit and Won Kyu Rim,...

