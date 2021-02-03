Biden Ousts All 10 Members Of Federal Labor Panel

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 2:25 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden has ousted all 10 members of a panel that weighs in on disputes between federal agencies and the unions that represent their workforce, an agency spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. Eight members of the Federal Service Impasses Panel complied with the White House's request that they resign by 5 p.m. Tuesday, while the other two members were fired after they refused to step down, Federal Labor Relations Authority spokesperson Aloysius Hogan confirmed to Law360. Members of the panel, which is housed within the FLRA, are appointed by the president and tasked with resolving impasses in negotiations between federal agencies and...

