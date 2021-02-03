Man Accused Of Threatening Judge Can't Use Docs To Harass

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday agreed to provide sealed investigation materials to a man indicted for threatening to kill a jurist who presided over his civil litigation, but warned him against using the sensitive information to launch more threats and harassment. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan granted the government's motion for a protective order concerning the applications, affidavits, warrants and other documents related to charges that William Kaetz sent correspondence, voicemail and email calling an unnamed judge a "traitor" facing a "death sentence" in October. The documents remain sealed and Kaetz is prohibited from reproducing them, posting them online or...

