NLRB Backs Ruling Against Vet Who Called Cops On Worker

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- A California veterinary office illegally fired two receptionists who complained that it denied them overtime pay and rest breaks, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled, affirming a decision that also faulted the vet for calling the police on one receptionist who sought copies of her time sheets. The unanimous board panel said Tuesday that Castro Valley Animal Hospital Inc. had not given it a reason to disturb Administrative Law Judge Amita Baman Tracy's July ruling that the company violated the National Labor Relations Act by firing Christina Padilla and Akilah Williams after they raised complaints that it wasn't complying with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS