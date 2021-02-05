Montgomery McCracken Adds New Litigation Vice Chair In NY

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- A former military prosecutor and special assistant U.S. attorney with a specialty in cybersecurity matters joined Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP as a partner and vice chair of the litigation practice, the firm announced. Timothy J. Pastore joined Montgomery McCracken earlier this week after spending time as a partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP. His practice mainly focuses on representing cable, telecommunications and other technology companies in both litigation and arbitration on a variety of matters including liability, trade secrets and employment disputes. Along with his cybersecurity work, Pastore also has significant experience in commercial real estate, working...

