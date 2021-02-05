Interior Brings On More Experts In Native American Law

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- Two attorneys with expertise in Native American law are among a slew of additions to the U.S. Department of the Interior, as President Joe Biden continues to revamp an agency that often clashed with tribes under the Trump administration. Natalie Landreth is joining DOI as deputy solicitor for land after nearly 20 years representing tribes in treaty, land and environmental disputes at the Native American Rights Fund, according to a statement Wednesday from the agency. Danna Jackson, new counsel to the director of the Bureau of Land Management, was previously chief counsel at the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation,...

