Okla. Justices Leave Tribe, State Tax Powers Unsettled

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected a grocery chain's challenge to the state collecting sales tax from a store on Muscogee (Creek) Nation members' land, but didn't resolve whether the state or the tribe has the authority to tax there. Oklahoma's high court said Tuesday that Warehouse Market Inc.'s suit, which asked the state's courts to decide if the Creek tribe or the state's tax commission can collect sales tax from a store on tribal land in Okmulgee, had become a tax protest after the tribe was dismissed from the case due to its sovereign immunity. And the store has to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS