Miller Canfield Names Its First Female CEO

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- Michigan-based Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone PLC has named Megan P. Norris, the head of its employment and labor group, as the firm's first female CEO. Norris, who has been with the firm since graduating from the University of Michigan Law School in 1986, will take over on Feb. 26 from Michael P. McGee, who has steered the firm since 2013, the firm announced Wednesday. "Megan is an exceptional leader who will bring great vision and values to her work as CEO. The firm has benefited tremendously from her leadership, and we are extraordinarily fortunate to have her serve in this capacity,"...

