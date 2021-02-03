$12.5M Deal Over Vitamin D In Hill's Dog Food Goes Forward

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal judge has given the go-ahead to a $12.5 million settlement meant to resolve claims in multidistrict litigation from dog owners that Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc. sold dog food with dangerous levels of vitamin D. The order came after a zoom hearing between Hill's and the plaintiffs in the MDL over an unopposed motion for preliminary approval Tuesday, with a final approval hearing set for July. According to the motion for preliminary approval filed in December, the $12.5 million will go into a non-reversionary fund, with no part going back to Hill's. Members of the class, which includes all...

