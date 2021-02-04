Caterpillar Can't Knock Out Road Milling IP At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:38 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has shot down Caterpillar's efforts to undo Patent Trial and Appeal Board findings that upheld a rival's road milling machine patent and left intact some claims in another patent. In separate Wednesday decisions, a three-judge panel upheld a PTAB decision backing one Wirtgen America Inc. patent and affirmed another PTAB ruling, which invalidated more than two dozen claims in a related patent but kept in place eight claims. The Federal Circuit did not give any reasoning behind its decisions. As part of a sprawling intellectual property battle — which also roped in a dispute over the patent claims at the U.S. International Trade...

