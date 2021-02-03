Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC Dodges Ala. Dental Board's Bid To Block Investigation

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 9:00 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal court tossed a lawsuit Wednesday from the state's dental board that sought to stop the Federal Trade Commission from investigating a rule teledentistry company SmileDirectClub has been challenging as anti-competitive.

U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor granted the FTC's motion to dismiss the Board of Dental Examiners of Alabama's complaint, after finding the board has to wait until the FTC takes some sort of final action before arguing in federal court that it has immunity from the agency's scrutiny.

The order also said the board can challenge the FTC's demands by petitioning the commission itself, including with its...

