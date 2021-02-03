Full Fed. Circ. Won't Revisit Transfer Of Apple Patent Case

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to revisit a ruling that ordered Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright to move Uniloc's patent infringement case against Apple from Texas to California, rejecting Uniloc's argument that the decision "eroded the district court's power." In a nonprecedential order, the full appeals court denied a petition for rehearing filed by Uniloc, in which it criticized the majority of a Federal Circuit panel for "disregarding the deference owed to the district court" in transferring its case against Apple to California. The patent-holding company also argued that the panel's decision to review the suit...

