FINRA Warns Of Potential China-Linked Trading Schemes

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:00 PM EST) -- A new alert from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority warned of the "emerging" threat of stock-trading schemes executed by foreign entities, a move that signals an increased regulatory focus on U.S. brokerages and their dealings with China. FINRA said in Monday's report that it has seen potential manipulation schemes involving accounts placing "multiple similar limit orders" on the U.S. exchange-listed stocks of issuers located in so-called restricted overseas markets, particularly China. "FINRA has observed red flags that the owners of the accounts may be acting at the direction of others, multiple accounts being opened using the same foreign bank for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS