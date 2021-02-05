Judges On Race

Jan. 24
Lack Of Data Deters Criminal Justice Reform
Jan. 10
The Power Of Discretion In Criminal Justice
Dec. 20, 2020
The Path To A More Diverse Bench
To close the diversity gap between the judiciary and the litigants that regularly appear in criminal courts, institutions including police departments, prosecutor offices and defense law firms must be committed to advancing Black and Latino men, says New York Supreme Court Justice Erika Edwards.
Dec. 6, 2020
Reducing Implicit Bias In Courtrooms
With unconscious biases deeply embedded in the court system, judges must take steps to guard against the power and influence of stereotypes during jury selection, evidence admissibility hearings, bail proceedings and other areas of judicial decision making, says Sixth Circuit Judge Bernice Donald.
The opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Portfolio Media Inc. or any of its respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.