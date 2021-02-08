Spanish Winemaker Says Goldman Trades Void In $6.2M Suit

Law360, London (February 8, 2021, 6:17 PM GMT) -- A Spanish wine producer has told a London court that Goldman Sachs should refund it €3.4 million ($4.1 million), accusing the bank of encouraging its former chief financial officer to enter into large, unauthorized foreign exchange transactions. J. García Carrión — which owns the well-known Don Simón brand — claims in its newly public Jan. 29 High Court defense and counterclaim that the trades at issue are null and void because Felix Villaverde Carnevali, the former executive who has since been dismissed for misconduct, was not authorized to enter into them. Goldman Sachs' lawsuit is seeking $6.2 million from J. García Carrión after the...

