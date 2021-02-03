Calif. And Metal Shredder Strike $4.1M Pollution Settlement

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- An Oakland, California, metal-shredding facility has agreed to pay $4.1 million to settle allegations related to its release of toxic air and water contaminants into nearby vulnerable communities, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. The settlement includes a commitment by Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. to help pay for projects that will protect the health of communities near its industrial site, which the attorney general, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the Alameda County district attorney said are at risk of health problems as a result of pollution from the site. The site, a metal-shredding facility that runs up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS