Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. District Attorney Charged With Sex Assault of 5 Women

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- A grand jury has charged a Pennsylvania district attorney with sexually assaulting five women while in private practice and then using his post as a prosecutor to try to cover up the attacks, the state attorney general said Wednesday.

Bradford County DA Chad Salsman allegedly assaulted at least five former clients before he was sworn in to the elected office in 2020, choosing women whom he could coerce into sexual favors because of drug addiction, pressure to win their court cases or inability to pay his legal fees, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a press conference Wednesday. Salsman then used his position as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!