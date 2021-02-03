Pa. District Attorney Charged With Sex Assault of 5 Women

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- A grand jury has charged a Pennsylvania district attorney with sexually assaulting five women while in private practice and then using his post as a prosecutor to try to cover up the attacks, the state attorney general said Wednesday. Bradford County DA Chad Salsman allegedly assaulted at least five former clients before he was sworn in to the elected office in 2020, choosing women whom he could coerce into sexual favors because of drug addiction, pressure to win their court cases or inability to pay his legal fees, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a press conference Wednesday. Salsman then used his position as...

