CWA Won't Have To Widen Scope In AT&T Workers' Union Bid

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- Salespeople based at a Detroit-area AT&T facility can vote on being represented by the Communications Workers of America, a National Labor Relations Board official ruled, rejecting the company's bid to include those at other Michigan locations in the unit. NLRB Detroit office regional director Terry Morgan said in a decision Tuesday that the 50 outside salespeople and dispatchers who work out of an AT&T Mobility Services LLC facility in Southfield, Michigan, are a "distinct, recognizable group" from other workers who do the same job in other parts of the state. "I conclude that the petitioned-for employees at the Southfield facility remain...

