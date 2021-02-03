Calif. Regulator Goes After Student Debt-Relief Co. In 1st Case

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- California's Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced its first formal enforcement action on Wednesday, ordering a company behind an alleged student debt-relief scam to refund customers and pay thousands of dollars in fines. The DFPI, which was created last year by legislation that expanded California's consumer financial protection authority, said Irvine-based Optima Advocates Inc. roped consumers in with false promises of being able to get their student loans "dismissed" or "discharged" in exchange for fees that reached into the tens of thousands of dollars. "Optima promised results it could never achieve and caused consumers to take on even more...

