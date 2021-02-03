Fifth Third Bank Reaches $5.2M Deal In ATM Fees Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- Fifth Third Bank and a proposed class of current and former account holders who incurred ATM fees for making balance inquiries outside the bank's network of ATMs urged an Ohio federal court Wednesday to grant preliminary approval for the parties' $5.2 million settlement agreement. In an unopposed motion, the account holders said the settlement amount would cover reimbursements for potential class members over an eight-year period, as well as up to one-third of the total for attorney fees plus reasonable costs. "The parties concluded the settlement benefits outweigh the risks and uncertainties of continued litigation, as well as the attendant time...

