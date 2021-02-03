Ex-BigLaw Bankruptcy Atty Pleads Guilty In Extortion Rap

Law360, New York (February 3, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- A hedge fund founder and onetime BigLaw attorney accused of illegally pressuring Jefferies Financial Group not to challenge his bid for assets sold by insolvent retailer Neiman Marcus copped to a count of bankruptcy fraud in Manhattan federal court Wednesday. Daniel Kamensky, 48, who departed Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP's restructuring and bankruptcy practice more than a decade ago, entered a guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, who set a May 7 sentencing date. Kamensky, who hails from Long Island, is free on $250,000 bail after his September arrest. In addition to the charge to which he pled...

