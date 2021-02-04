Mass. Beer Wholesaler Fights Order To Rehire Fired Driver

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 2:15 PM EST) -- An arbitrator defied a collective bargaining agreement and sought to impose "his own brand of industrial justice" by ordering a Massachusetts beer wholesaler to rehire a Teamsters member accused of selling company equipment, the employer said in a federal court. A complaint that Quality Beverage Ltd. filed Wednesday asked a Massachusetts federal judge to toss out a January arbitration award that ordered the company to rehire delivery worker Michael Bigelow, who is represented by Teamsters Local 170. The company argued it should not have to rehire Bigelow because it fired him for dishonesty, which the CBA says is grounds for automatic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS