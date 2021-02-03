7th Circ. Puts School District Back On The Hook In Firing Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday revived a due process suit by a former computer systems administrative assistant over his termination from an Illinois school district, finding that he wasn't an at-will employee under his collective bargaining agreement. In its decision, the three-judge panel reversed the district court's dismissal of Joshua Cheli's suit against Taylorville Community School District #3 and related defendants. Since Cheli's CBA said workers could only be fired for "reasonable cause," he had a protected property interest in his continued employment and was entitled to due process, the panel said. The appeals court wasn't convinced by the school district's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS