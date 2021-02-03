Alsup Slams PG&E Legacy Of 'Terror,' Mulls Probation Tweaks

Law360, San Francisco (February 3, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup slammed Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. for the "terror" it's unleashed on Californians, saying during a hearing Wednesday he's considering expanding the convicted utility's probation to require it to factor in trees that could spark wildfires when deciding which power lines to de-energize during windstorms. Judge Alsup lamented PG&E's continuing failure to operate its power grid safely, pointing to a long list of tragedies beginning with the 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion followed by a wave of catastrophic wildfires in recent years. The judge said "my heart sinks," when reflecting on the number of people who died...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS