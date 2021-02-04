No Thanks, EpiPen Buyers Tell Judge After Trial Delay Invite

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- EpiPen buyers accusing Pfizer and Mylan of inflating prices of the drug said they don't want to move an upcoming antitrust multidistrict trial date in the case, noting that their head trial attorney is ready to move ahead with a September date. Counsel for the buyers — who accused the drugmakers of illegally inflating EpiPen prices — told a Kansas federal court on Wednesday that their lead trial counsel Mark Lanier of the Lanier Law Firm is ready for a trial to start Sept. 7, 2021. "September can't come quickly enough, not only because we're hoping the pandemic will be in...

