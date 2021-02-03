Insurers Allege Issues With Abuse Claims In Scouts' Ch. 11

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- A mass intake of sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America has revealed potential fraud, duplication and ethical violations, according to a motion unsealed Wednesday from insurers seeking a court-backed examination of the documents and their preparation in the BSA's Delaware Chapter 11 case. The allegations were made in a public version of a motion for a bankruptcy Rule 2004 examination filed on Jan. 22 by Century Indemnity Company and Hartford Accident and Casualty Company, which wrote policies the BSA relied on for liability protection, along with several other insurers that could have to cover claims. In late January, the insurers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS