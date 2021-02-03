Ariz. Sues Challenging Biden's 100-Day Deportation Freeze

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- Arizona's attorney general sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and top government officials Wednesday, challenging President Joe Biden's order that paused for 100 days deportations of unauthorized immigrants who have not been accused of terrorism and espionage. In an 11-page, four-count complaint, Arizona argued that the policy change violates notice and comment requirements under the Administrative Procedure Act as well as provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act that give the government 90 days to deport migrants once a final removal decision has been issued. "Despite a clear mandate of federal statutory law, defendants believe that there are literally no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS