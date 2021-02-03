First Of Many? Roberts, Kavanaugh Join Liberals In 5-4 Split

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- Newest U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett recorded her first dissent Wednesday in a railroad worker's disability case that saw Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett Kavanaugh join the liberal justices to create a novel 5-4 alignment. The justices of the U.S Supreme Court revived a railroad employee's bid for more disability benefits in a 5-4 decision. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) In Salinas v. U.S. Railroad Retirement Board, the Supreme Court revived a longtime Union Pacific employee's bid for more disability benefits. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing for the majority, said the Fifth Circuit incorrectly held that it lacked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS