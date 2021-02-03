Ex-Illinois Senator Indicted For Misuse of Campaign Funds

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 9:52 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal grand jury Wednesday indicted former state Sen. Sam McCann on fraud, money laundering and tax evasion charges, saying he misused more than $200,000 in campaign contributions for personal purchases and payments to himself. From May 2015 to June 2020, McCann, 51, used campaign funds to help pay for a 2017 Ford Expedition and a 2018 Ford F-250, a recreational travel trailer, and a motor home, the indictment alleges. He also used campaign money to pay off personal debts and make mortgage payments, according to the indictment returned in Springfield, Illinois. The former conservative senator, following an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign...

