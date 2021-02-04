Sidley Adds Ex-Skadden Insurance, Reinsurance Atty In NY

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP has hired a partner who previously worked at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP to boost the firm's insurance practice in New York. Michael J. Homison will join Sidley's New York office to be a member of the firm's global insurance practice on Feb. 12, after 15 years at Skadden. The partner told Law360 on Thursday that Sidley was on the top of his list when he began looking at opportunities late last year. Homison was drawn by the firm's strong presence in the insurance law space and its well-grounded and deep bench of people who can...

