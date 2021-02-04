7th Circ. Ends Retaliation Suit Stemming From SEC Disclosure

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit nixed a challenge to an electronics maker's victory over a worker who claimed the company punished her for winning a prior gender discrimination case by calling her out in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure. A three-judge panel Wednesday told an Illinois federal court to dismiss Maria N. Gracia's second Title VII claim against electronics manufacturer SigmaTron International Inc., holding that her case should never have gotten as far as it did. Gracia had appealed SigmaTron's summary judgment win. "On this record, the only tenable conclusion is that Gracia lacks standing," Judge Michael Y. Scudder Jr. wrote...

