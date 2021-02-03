Fed. Circ. Mulls Overturning Google Victories At PTAB

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- Google and AGIS Software Development went head-to-head Wednesday before the Federal Circuit over a pair of AGIS patents that the tech behemoth has managed to convince the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to largely invalidate. One patent deals with communication networks and another with electronic messaging, but both had a swath of their claims knocked out by the patent board and were up for scrutiny by the Federal Circuit panel Wednesday morning, where the judges tried to nail down the finer points of the arguments from AGIS and Google. With the electronic messaging patent, AGIS argued that the issue comes down...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS