Legal Network Launches Firm Ahead Of Injury Claims Reform

Law360, London (February 4, 2021, 2:02 PM GMT) -- A network for lawyers said Thursday it will launch its own firm to handle "whiplash" claims from motorists ahead of a government shakeup of the personal injury sector in May. First4Lawyers, which operates a legal search service for claimants, said it would keep road traffic accident cases for its new company, First4InjuryClaims. It will continue to pass on other types of claims to its panel members, such as medical negligence, employers' and public liability. The move comes before the Civil Liability Act is implemented in May. The act will mean that people seeking compensation for injury from insurers for minor neck injuries...

