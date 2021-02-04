UK Joins International Platform To Boost Green Finance

Law360, London (February 4, 2021, 4:31 PM GMT) -- Britain has signed up to a global forum for promoting sustainable investment as it seeks to continue to drive the country's financial systems toward a more climate-friendly approach. HM Treasury has joined the International Platform on Sustainable Finance, a forum for exchanging information on environmentally sustainable business. Membership of the forum "will support our comprehensive approach to greening financial systems and mobilizing finance for clean and resilient growth," the government said. The Treasury said that joining the platform will allow the government to support the forum's goals — to increase the movement of private capital toward environmentally sustainable finance at global level....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS