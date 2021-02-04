Oil Sales Rep Denies Knowing Unaoil Bribed Iraqi Officials

Law360, London (February 4, 2021, 6:15 PM GMT) -- A former salesman at energy services company SBM Offshore has denied conspiring to pay bribes to win government contracts to rebuild Iraq's war-damaged infrastructure, telling a London court on Thursday that he was not aware the company's agents funneled money to an official in the country. The former salesman told the bribery trial at Southwark Crown Court that he did not suspect that energy consultancy Unaoil was using bribes (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Testifying at his bribery trial at Southwark Crown Court, Paul Bond, former Middle East sales manager at Single Buoy Moorings Inc., said he did not suspect that Unaoil, a...

