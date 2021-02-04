23andMe Inks $3.5B Deal With Richard Branson-Backed SPAC

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:09 AM EST) -- Genetic testing company 23andMe, guided by Morgan Lewis, will trade publicly after merging with a Davis Polk-advised special purpose acquisition company backed by Richard Branson's Virgin Group, in a deal announced Thursday that values the genetic testing company at about $3.5 billion, including debt. The transaction, rumored last week, will see 23andMe Inc. combine with VG Acquisition Corp., with the resulting entity trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ME," according to a statement. Sunnyvale, California-headquartered 23andMe, formed in 2006, aims to help people understand their genetic information and ancestry. Customers provide a saliva sample, and within...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS