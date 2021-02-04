Investors Push To Revive Fraud Suit Over Pre-Wirecard Sale

Law360, London (February 4, 2021, 5:59 PM GMT) -- Investors urged the Court of Appeal on Thursday to revive a fraud suit against their former Indian business partners for allegedly duping them into selling a financial services company for a pittance, saying the English courts have jurisdiction over the claims. Stephen Midwinter QC — barrister for Prashant Manek and Sanjay Chandi — argued that his clients were tricked into selling their shares in Hermes i Tickets Private Ltd., a money transfer and insurance payments company, at a series of meetings in London in August 2015. The men say Hermes' former majority shareholders, Ramu Ramasamy and Palaniyapan Ramasamy, convinced them to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS