Kinder Morgan Says Atty's 'Tax Ferret' Status Kills $14B Fight

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- Kinder Morgan told the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday that a $14 billion tax valuation dispute with four central Texas taxing units should be tossed because the units illegally hired an attorney as a "tax ferret" to uncover the company's under-appraised mineral interests. Kinder Morgan attorney Michael A. Heidler of Vinson & Elkins LLP told the Texas justices during virtual oral arguments that the court has no subject matter jurisdiction over the case because attorney D. Brent Lemon, who is representing the taxing units on appeal, was hired as a "tax ferret." Four Scurry County, Texas, taxing units claim that, between 2012...

