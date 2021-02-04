White Stallion Gets OK For 1.5M Ton Coal Shipment

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 12:16 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy court judge Thursday gave Indiana coal producer White Stallion Energy permission to release 1.5 million tons of coal to Duke Energy Indiana after hearing an agreement had been reached to resolve a storage fee dispute another day. At a short virtual hearing Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved the Duke coal loading agreement after being told the owner of the land the coal is being kept on had dropped its opposition to the shipment in return for being allowed to assert its storage fee claims at a later date. White Stallion and 18 affiliates sought bankruptcy...

