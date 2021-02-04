Vitol Entitled To $8.8M Fuel Tax Credit, 5th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- A panel of Fifth Circuit judges on Thursday focused on a potential conflict in the statutes authorizing fuel tax credits during oral arguments as Vitol Inc. wants $8.8 million in alternative fuel mixture tax credits for its butane blends. The energy company has said it's entitled to the refunds for quarters spanning 2013 and 2014 pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 6426. That statute authorizes a tax credit for blending gasoline with liquefied petroleum gases, and Vitol argues that butane is included in that category. Vitol says a district court wrongly denied it the credits in March 2020. But the government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS