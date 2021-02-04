Pa. Hospitals Hit With Antitrust Suit Over No-Poach Deal

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- Two rival hospitals in central Pennsylvania hatched an illegal agreement not to poach each other's doctors and nurses, which then suppressed healthcare professionals' wages in the area, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in Keystone State federal court. The illegal agreement between Geisinger Health and Evangelical Community Hospital was intended to reduce competition for physicians, nurses, psychologists, therapists and other healthcare professionals and has kept wages and job mobility opportunities low, according to the complaint filed by nurses Nichole Leib, Kevin Brokenshire and Diane Weigley. The no-poach agreement began around May 2015, but likely existed before that, and continued...

