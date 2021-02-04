Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Hospitals Hit With Antitrust Suit Over No-Poach Deal

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- Two rival hospitals in central Pennsylvania hatched an illegal agreement not to poach each other's doctors and nurses, which then suppressed healthcare professionals' wages in the area, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in Keystone State federal court.

The illegal agreement between Geisinger Health and Evangelical Community Hospital was intended to reduce competition for physicians, nurses, psychologists, therapists and other healthcare professionals and has kept wages and job mobility opportunities low, according to the complaint filed by nurses Nichole Leib, Kevin Brokenshire and Diane Weigley.

The no-poach agreement began around May 2015, but likely existed before that, and continued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!