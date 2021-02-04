Texas Power Plant Hits Ch. 11 As COVID-19 Weakens Demand

Vince Sullivan By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Bankruptcy newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:32 AM EST) -- Frontera Holdings LLC filed for bankruptcy protection late Wednesday in Texas court, saying a significant drop in demand for electricity from its natural gas-fired generating plant during the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically diminished its liquidity.In initial case filings, Frontera said demand for the power it generates has dropped nearly 70% since 2019, leading to a corresponding 60% drop in revenues and leaving the company with just $2.9 million in cash on hand.To address those shortfalls, Frontera has entered into a restructuring support agreement with its stakeholders to cut $799 million of debt from its balance sheet and obtain a $70 million infusion of cash, according to a first-day declaration by Frontera Vice President Brant Meleski.Frontera operates a 526-megawatt power generation station in Mission, Texas, that sells all of its output to customers in Mexico, according to the declaration. The company comes to court with $775 million of secured term loans and $170 million of secured notes.A first-day hearing on initial requests for relief, including interim approval for the $70 million debtor-in-possession loan being provided by existing term loan lenders, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Central time Thursday before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur.Frontera is represented by Matthew D. Cavenaugh, Genevieve M. Graham, Vienna F. Anaya and Victoria Argeroplos of Jackson Walker LLP and Joshua A. Sussberg and Matthew C. Fagen of Kirkland & Ellis LLP The lead case is In re: Frontera Holdings LLC, case number 21-30354, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.--Editing by Brian Baresch.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.