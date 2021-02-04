CytoDyn Panel Seeks To Reverse $14M Directors Award

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- A special litigation committee of the board of life sciences venture CytoDyn Inc. asked Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday to approve a settlement requiring five directors to forfeit some or all of the 7.2 million shares granted them in 2019, finding no "meaningful" justification for the compensation. The recommendation regarding the shares — valued at $14.4 million as of Dec. 15 — followed Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti's decision on July 2, 2020, to approve the SLC's request to stay an earlier-filed stockholder derivative lawsuit challenging stock award actions in December 2019 and January 2020, then valued at an estimated $56 million. Derivative actions,...

