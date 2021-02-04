Dem Bill Pushes Biden To Declare Climate Change Emergency

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- Congressional Democrats on Thursday launched legislation that would require President Joe Biden to declare a national emergency over climate change, a move with questionable prospects but one that shows Biden will be pushed toward ambitious action. The National Climate Emergency Act, sponsored by U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore.; and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., would force Biden to use the National Emergencies Act to declare a climate emergency. The lawmakers said they want to see Biden "mobilize every resource at the country's disposal to halt, reverse, mitigate, and prepare for the consequences of this climate crisis." "President Biden...

